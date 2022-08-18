Adam R. Craig Acquires 5,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 3,609,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

