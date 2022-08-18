Aeternity Price Tops $0.0937 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

