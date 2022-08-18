Affimed’s (AFMD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

