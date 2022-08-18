AGA Token (AGA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $137.00

AGA Token (AGA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. AGA Token has a market cap of $844,653.15 and approximately $137.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AGA Token has traded down 71.2% against the dollar. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013305 BTC.
About AGA Token
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.
