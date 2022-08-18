AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,491,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 273,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 481.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

