AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

