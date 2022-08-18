AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $255.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.