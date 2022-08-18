AGF Investments Inc. Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,222,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

