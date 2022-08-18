AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Globant worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Globant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush reduced their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

GLOB opened at $229.37 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

