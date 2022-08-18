AGF Investments Inc. Sells 13,230 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Garmin worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

