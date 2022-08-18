AGF Investments Inc. Sells 432,822 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432,822 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Tenaris worth $25,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.