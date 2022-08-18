AGF Investments LLC Acquires 742 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 235,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

