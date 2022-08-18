AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $177,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,756,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,470,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

