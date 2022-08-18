AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.