AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $201,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $140.41 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,083 shares of company stock worth $9,768,185. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

