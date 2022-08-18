AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2,269.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

