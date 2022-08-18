AGF Investments LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,026,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 781,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

