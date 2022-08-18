AGF Investments LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $101.60 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

