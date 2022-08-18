AGF Investments LLC Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

