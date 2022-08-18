AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

