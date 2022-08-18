AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 918.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

