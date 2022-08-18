AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

THG opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.