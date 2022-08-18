AGF Investments LLC Sells 723 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

