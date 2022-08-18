Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by $0.99. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

