Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.750-1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:A traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.39. 68,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.08.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.