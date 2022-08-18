Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 251,403 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $34,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,627,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $63,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

