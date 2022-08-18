Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,500 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 11.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 37.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 52.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 9,449.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 335,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 332,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

