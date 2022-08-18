Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKYA. BTIG Research increased their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Akoya Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $21.21.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

