Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 2,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 135,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,224,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

