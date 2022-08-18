Akroma Price Up 59% Over Last 7 Days (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $43,769.70 and $144.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.91 or 0.07947578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00168276 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

