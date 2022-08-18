Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ALRM stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,684. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

