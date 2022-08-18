Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.53) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $347.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

