Aleph.im (ALEPH) Tops One Day Volume of $244,330.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $64.17 million and $244,330.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00129463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070038 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

