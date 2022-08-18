Alicia Allen Sells 947 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,844. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

