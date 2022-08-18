Alicia Allen Sells 947 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,844. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

