Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.6 %

ANCTF stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.