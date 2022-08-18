Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.66

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $24.62. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.