ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.29% of ALLETE worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,317,000 after buying an additional 74,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

