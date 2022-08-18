Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 698.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 162,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 593.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

