Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

