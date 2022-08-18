Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,139 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 2.57% of Alpha Teknova worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 40,554 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 220,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpha Teknova news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

