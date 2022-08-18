Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.8% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.48. The company had a trading volume of 219,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,695,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

