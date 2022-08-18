Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altus Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 247,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.