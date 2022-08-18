ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 6.3%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 3,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 72.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

