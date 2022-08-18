ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 6.3%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 3,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.