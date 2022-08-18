Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 0.7% Higher

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €113.20 ($115.51) and last traded at €113.00 ($115.31). 2,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €112.20 ($114.49).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $646.14 million and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €133.99.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.