Ambire AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Hits $25.34 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $25.34 million and $2.18 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

