Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Amcor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.84 EPS.

Amcor Stock Down 4.5 %

Amcor stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $145,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $160,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

