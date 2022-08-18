Amcor plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Amcor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amcor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Amcor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

