Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) vs. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amdocs and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 2 1 1 2.75 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amdocs presently has a consensus price target of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.13%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Amdocs.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.76 $688.37 million $4.36 20.72 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 2.87 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -3.09

This table compares Amdocs and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amdocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 12.10% 16.37% 9.02% Blackboxstocks -84.77% -121.74% -67.98%

Summary

Amdocs beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

