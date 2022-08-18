Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.53.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.5 %

AMED opened at $119.43 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amedisys by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $20,919,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

