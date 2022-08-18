American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,445 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,821 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 171,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,201,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.